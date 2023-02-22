Sever and Systems Administrator at Small Enterprise Finance Agency

JOB TITLE: Server and Systems Administration (18 MONTHS FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)

PURPOSE OF THE JOB: Reporting to the Team Leader Infrastructure, the successful candidates will ensure that server infrastructure and systems services, sufficient capacity and performance are securely available at all times to meet the business requirements.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS: The incumbent will be required to perform, among other things, the following key focus areas:

Contribute to the development of the IT strategy, technology plans, and standards.

Contribute to the development of infrastructure policies and procedures.

Administrate systems including the impact of application changes.

Manage operating systems, infrastructure hardware and software technologies, and interfaces between systems and the network.

Ensure all high risks and latest Microsoft patches on servers and workstations are applied.

Test the latest Microsoft patches before distribution.

Define infrastructure technology standards.

Perform configuration management on infrastructure systems.

Monitor standards and control changes in infrastructure systems.

Provide IT infrastructure availability according to Service Level Agreement

Provide written reports internally as required by the Head of IT and or Team Leader: Operations and Infrastructure

Perform proactive maintenance, troubleshooting, tuning and planning on infrastructure systems.

Perform storage management activities inclusive of:

Replicate all production data to disaster recovery data storage infrastructure.

Ensure adequate capacity for all production servers.

Ensure the general health of storage devices.

Implement new or upgrade IT infrastructure technologies.

Develop and provide technology infrastructure architecture and standards.

Execute IT operations, changes and upgrades to reduce any adverse impact on clients.

Analyse infrastructure problems and make technology recommendations.

Build and continually maintain documentation on system architecture, disaster recovery and change management.

Perform capacity planning of infrastructure systems e.g. servers, operating system

Monitor systems performance.

Promote independent research and evaluation of new technologies which are in scope of business needs.

Collects and reviews system data for capacity and planning purposes.

Analyse capacity data and develop capacity plans for appropriate level enterprise-wide systems.

Provide an effective input into the disaster recovery plan.

Apply IT infrastructure and operations best practice.

Manage the implementation of IT infrastructure and systems monitoring tools.

Appropriately document the IT infrastructure architecture

Monitor and implement security and disaster recovery planning.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Relevant IT qualification is required.

Bachelor’s Degree qualification in Information Technology will be an added advantage.

Certifications: MCSA, MCSE, MCITP.

5 years’ experience in server and storage system administration

Experience in installing and administering latest Microsoft Server operating system,

Experience in the configuration of Microsoft 365 E5 functionalities,

Full understanding and experience of all features unique to Microsoft 365 E5

Experience in working within the ITIL Framework for Incident, Problem, Change, or Service Experience in the design, planning, implementation of an Enterprise Server solutions and services.

Experience in server virtualization using either Microsoft Hyper-V or VMware

Experience in administering data storage appliance(s)

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES:

System Maintenance & Support

IT Risk Management

Network/Infrastructure Management

Database Management

Project management

Contract management

Financial management

Quality management

Policy conceptualisation and implementation

Stakeholder management

EMPLOYMENT EQUITY:

sefa is an equal opportunity employer, and as such preference will be given to qualifying candidates from the designated groups.

PLEASE NOTE: Short-listed candidates may be required to undergo a competency assessments and verification of all their credentials.

Communication will be limited to short-listed candidates only.

Desired Skills:

System Support

System administration

Infrastructure Administration

System Monitoring

Infrastructure monitoring

Server virtualization

Microsoft 365

Vmware

ITIL

Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Small Enterprise Finance Agency Soc Ltd (sefa), a development finance institution (DFI), established to provide access to finance for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) including Co-operatives seeks to employ the Server and Systems Administrator. sefa is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and is an entity under the Executive Authority of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD).

