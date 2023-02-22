Solar Project Manager

Are you an enthusiastic Solar Project Manager that’s looking to make a mark in an up-and-coming organisation? Apply now!

Is this you?

You’re highly motivated, and enthusiastic, and looking for an organisation that will support your career goals. You’re looking to take the lead on residential solar project management and have a proven track record of managing residential projects from start to finish.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be taking the lead in the planning, execution and closing of the residential solar portfolio. This will include managing timelines, budgets and resources needed for the projects, as well as identifying and dealing with any project risks.

You’ll be managing the installation teams across multiple projects, ensuring their work is up to standard and communicating any issues to the Sales Engineers and management. You’ll also oversee drawing electrical schematics, SSEG applications and Helioscope design.

You’ll love this role, as it is in a start-up, entrepreneurial environment, where the team is clearly passionate about the industry and will allow you to make a direct impact on the organisation, with exponential career growth moving forward.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining an energetic, highly driven organisation that is dedicated to making a lasting, sustainable impact within the Western Cape and eventually across South Africa. You’ll be based at the head office, with site visits (Cape Town and surrounds) being a regular occurrence.

What you’ll need

You will need a Technical qualification in engineering or a related field or have at least 5 years in Solar Project Management experience. You need to have exposure to project management software, such as Helioscope and be able to draw basic electrical schematics. You will also need a valid driver’s license and transport.

What you’ll get

You’ll get the opportunity to really make your mark on this organisation as you will lead the development of the Solar residential portfolio. There is an opportunity to take on more responsibility and oversee teams, as the organisation grows. You’ll receive a very competitive basic salary and the opportunity to work with some incredible individuals!

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position