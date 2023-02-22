Spatial Data Analyst (2 Year Contract) Renewable Based On Performance (Wits GRT) – Gauteng Randburg

Main purpose of the job:

To contribute to the management, maintenance, and spatial analysis and modelling of the unit’s longitudinal health and socio-demographic scientific data

Location:

Wits School of Public Health, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Manage, maintain, and contribute to the development and expansion of complex spatial and longitudinal health and socio-demographic relational databases

Develop scripts and applications for spatial data cleaning and extraction

Perform spatial data analysis, modelling, and image change detection analysis

Produce high-quality static maps and interactive web maps

Provide user support

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Required minimum education and training:

Honours Degree in Geoinformatics/Geographic Information Systems (GIS) & Remote Sensing/or any related discipline that includes Spatial Data Management, Analysis, and Modelling

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 1-year experience in GIS or related environment

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Experience with both open source and proprietary GIS software applications (e.g. ArcGIS, QGIS, etc.), and spatial database management systems (e.g. PostGIS)

Ability to store, maintain and extract/retrieve geospatial data using (spatial) Structured Query Language (SQL)

Remote sensing (i.e. Ability to perform image classification and change detection analysis, etc.)

Experience in the use of GIS software packages (e.g. ArcGIS/ArcGIS Pro, QGIS, etc.) for performing spatial data analysis and producing high-quality, readable, and aesthetically appealing maps

Ability to write scripts using libraries such as Arcpy and/or Geopandas, etc.

Experience in the use of statistical analysis software packages such as R, or Python for performing spatial data analysis and modelling

Basic, intermediate or advanced knowledge of internet GIS for producing (or developing) interactive web mapping applications

High-level problem-solving skills and personal drive to achieve pre-set objectives

Good interpersonal skills and ability to follow instructions

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 02 March 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

