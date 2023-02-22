Technical Support Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:



Providing 2nd level technical support by resolving technical issues with customers and meeting SLA’s.

Handling all customer issues including troubleshooting / providing feedback to the customer.

Following up on support issues, which include collaborating with both the customer and R&D team.

Gathering information for cost models.

Creating preliminary technical resource allocation plans.

Providing technical input and consultation.

Performing technical troubleshooting and consulting with development teams to resolve issues.

Conducting performance testing, tuning and backup recovery of the database.

Working different business times and on-call 24 hs / 7 days, shift work, stand by support and working on weeknights / weekends / public holidays is required.

Ad-hoc occasional travel to customer sites.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology; Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ experience in software industry or related fields

Expert in operation support, billing systems and other technical areas e.g. Oracle database, RedHat Linux or Unix OS

Experience with complex software system architecture and operation

Basic knowledge of Telecommunication environment and customer services procedures

Customer-facing skills to perform on-site support for customers who have purchased the services

Work Location / Type:

Work from Home, in-office, or hybrid

Desired Skills:

Telecommunications

Technical Support

Linux / Unix

