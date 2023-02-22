Test Analyst (Functional and Automation)

One of our largest Financial Institutions is seeking to employ a Automation and Functional Tester for a 12 month contract
- Experience Required
- 6 + years’ experience (at least 2 years functional and 4 years automation)
- Training
- Tertiary Qualification
- ISTQB/ISEB Foundation
- Functional Testing Experience
- UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)
- API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)
- Intermediate SQL
- Mathematical Models Testing
- Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)
Desired Skills:
- Functional
- Automation
- ISTQB/ISEB
- Tester