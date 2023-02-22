Test Analyst (Functional and Automation)

One of our largest Financial Institutions is seeking to employ a Automation and Functional Tester for a 12 month contract

Experience Required 6 + years’ experience (at least 2 years functional and 4 years automation)

Training Tertiary Qualification ISTQB/ISEB Foundation

Experience Required Functional Testing Experience UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA) API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured) Intermediate SQL Mathematical Models Testing Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)



Desired Skills:

Functional

Automation

ISTQB/ISEB

Tester

Learn more/Apply for this position