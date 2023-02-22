Test Analyst (Functional and Automation)

Feb 22, 2023

One of our largest Financial Institutions is seeking to employ a Automation and Functional Tester for a 12 month contract

  • Experience Required
    • 6 + years’ experience (at least 2 years functional and 4 years automation)

  • Training
    • Tertiary Qualification
    • ISTQB/ISEB Foundation

  • Experience Required
    • Functional Testing Experience
    • UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)
    • API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)
    • Intermediate SQL
    • Mathematical Models Testing
    • Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)

Desired Skills:

  • Functional
  • Automation
  • ISTQB/ISEB
  • Tester

