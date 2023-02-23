Analyst Developer: Bancs – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose:

To be responsible for project design, development, implementation and maintenance of java based initiatives on the Bancs platform.

Focus on integration and new solutions, scaling and integration points; achieving the design, including breaking down the technical work packets and building the architecture.

Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environments and platform architecture.

Independently create solution design documentation (technical specifications) from book of work initiatives and escalated investigations of bugs in Production

Execute the design:

Understand the requirement (business need and purpose)

Understand the existing systems that will be affected by new requirements

Understand the impact on other systems (i.e. Front-End)

Set-up a functional description (FD) handover/ technical specification (TS) high-level design meeting

Ensure the design is simple, easy maintainable, user orientated & user friendly, efficient and adhere to the Bank’s Enterprises design standards, tooling and methodologies.

Develop major performance efficient enhancements in the production environment according to the provided technical specifications.

Ensure the application of simplistic and effective Java code

Understand the impact of code: engage with Bancs Core technical and Business Analysts for specific scenarios to be tested & impact of code changes on other parts of the BANCS system

Develop new requirements for specific projects under leadership of Project Team Leader

Fix major and minor bugs in the Production environment

Fix escalated bugs for existing Back-End products in the Production environment

Conduct investigations based on requests

Provide feedback to investigation requester and Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst

Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments

Provide testing assistance to developer(s)

Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas

Provide implementation instructions for new development

Provide support to the Development / QA / Production environment(s)

Take and perform a lead role in projects

Design and develop new products for specific projects as per the book of work initiatives; unpack what exactly needs to be done at a technical level and break it down into work packets for the developer to complete

Qualifications:

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similiar degree

Knowledge:

Minimum:

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Banking systems environment

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Agile development life cycle

IdealKnowledge:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understandingof:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

