Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Background and experience

•Exposure to web, mobile, SOA applications, etc. QA includes front end, back –end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of various enterprise-wide solutions.

•Full responsibility for ensuring that multiple / complex products across an estate are protected through quantifiable test coverage and metrics.

Must have

•3-5 years Automation testing experience

•Automating web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP.

Advantageous

•3+ years of experience in Selenium, Coded UI, Test Manager, Lab Manager, Appium, HP Service Test, SOAP UI PRO, Postman, Insomnia, JMeter etc.

Lacking so far

•Not Manual testing exp only

Culture and fit

•Pressurized environment and work independently

Desired Skills:

REST

HTTP

experience in Selenium

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

