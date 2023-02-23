BI ETL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently looking to expand our team by appointing a BI ETL Developer for a permanent role in Western Cape.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar.

Experience Required:

5+ years of commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

SSRS, SSAS (multidimensional and tabular), MDX, PowerBI (advantageous)

Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball’s methodology.

Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query/ reporting requirements.

Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements.

Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Adhering to the company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies.

Provide a high level of customer service.

Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

