BI ETL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently looking to expand our team by appointing a BI ETL Developer for a permanent role in Western Cape.
This is a hybrid work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar.
Experience Required:
- 5+ years of commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
- Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
- SSRS, SSAS (multidimensional and tabular), MDX, PowerBI (advantageous)
- Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball’s methodology.
- Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query/ reporting requirements.
- Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements.
- Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.
- Adhering to the company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies.
- Provide a high level of customer service.
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML