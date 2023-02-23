Business Analyst at Mintek

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Honours Degree in Business Analysis, Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology , Mathematics , Informatics or Equivalent

Project Management certification ( Preferred Certification)

4 – 6 years minimum relevant experience in the related business support role or business analysis role

Description

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS: · Business Relationship Management· Business / Systems Analysis· Operational Support BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT · Sit at the interaction of business users, developers and project manager· Servicing · Support Mintek divisions · Liaise with the business regarding requirements for new or improved functionality · Prioritise initiatives with the business based on business needs and requirements· Coordinate with stakeholders for agreement and on the final design of solutions BUSINESS / SYSTEM ANALYSIS · Perform requirement analysis and Support of Initiative & Projects· Analyse integration of systems requirements· Document/Update procedures, processes, and system solutions· Detailed analysis of new solutions and enhancements · Effectively communicate insights and place to cross-functional team members and management· Gathering critical information from meeting with various stakeholders and produce useful reports· Translate business requirements to user stories, functional requirements, and solution design· Ensure data and reporting needs are met· Identify and propose potential system improvements to ICT and BusinessOPERATIONAL SUPPORT· Design and coordinate ICT and business testing · Planning and coordination of the implementation phase · Support, train and aid end-user adoption of system and processes· Coordinate and manage production defects to closure· Staying up to date on the latest process and ICT advancements to automate and modernise systems· Adhere to business analyst best practices and ICT Governance to support business and ICT

Desired Skills:

Verbal and written communication

Writing

Problem solving

Troubleshooting

System thinking

