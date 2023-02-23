Business Analyst Team Lead (VAS) – Western Cape Brackenfell

A retail giant based in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Business Analyst Team Lead with Financial Services experience to lead their dynamic team of Analysts.
The ideal candidate should have:.
- Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Aris Experience
Knowledge And Skills:
- 5+ years experience with VAS services:
- Wallet
- Money Transfers
- Saving and Gift cards
- Insurance
- Airtime and Data
- Bills and Tickets
Apply now for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- VAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma