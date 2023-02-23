Business Analyst Team Lead (VAS)

A retail giant based in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Business Analyst Team Lead with Financial Services experience to lead their dynamic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:.

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Aris Experience

Knowledge And Skills:

5+ years experience with VAS services:

Wallet

Money Transfers

Saving and Gift cards

Insurance

Airtime and Data

Bills and Tickets

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

VAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

