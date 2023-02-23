Business Analyst Team Lead (VAS)

Feb 23, 2023

A retail giant based in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Business Analyst Team Lead with Financial Services experience to lead their dynamic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:.

  • Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
  • Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Business Process Management experience
  • Aris Experience

Knowledge And Skills:

  • 5+ years experience with VAS services:
  • Wallet
  • Money Transfers
  • Saving and Gift cards
  • Insurance
  • Airtime and Data
  • Bills and Tickets

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • VAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

