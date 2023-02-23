C# Developer – Limpopo Musina

Join our Client on a Permanent venture that will take you away from the conventional Scenery.
Our Client, in the Mining Sector, has an opportunity available for an Software Developer in Musina.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant National Diploma in Information Technology (System Development) and/or Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software Development and Business Intelligence Development.
- Knowledge of WebMethods and its components will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of VBA will be advantageous.
- Mining automation system experience would be advantageous.
- Azure tool set experience would be advantageous
- Valid EB/Code 8 Drivers License.
Advanced knowledge of System development;
- C#
- SQL
- PowerBI
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- ASP.NET Web Development
Desired Skills:
- C#
- PowerBI
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years