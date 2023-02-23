C# Developer – Limpopo Musina

Feb 23, 2023

Join our Client on a Permanent venture that will take you away from the conventional Scenery.

Our Client, in the Mining Sector, has an opportunity available for an Software Developer in Musina.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant National Diploma in Information Technology (System Development) and/or Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software Development and Business Intelligence Development.
  • Knowledge of WebMethods and its components will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of VBA will be advantageous.
  • Mining automation system experience would be advantageous.
  • Azure tool set experience would be advantageous
  • Valid EB/Code 8 Drivers License.

Advanced knowledge of System development;

  • C#
  • SQL
  • PowerBI
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • ASP.NET Web Development

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • PowerBI
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

