C# Developer – Limpopo Musina

Join our Client on a Permanent venture that will take you away from the conventional Scenery.

Our Client, in the Mining Sector, has an opportunity available for an Software Developer in Musina.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant National Diploma in Information Technology (System Development) and/or Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software Development and Business Intelligence Development.

Knowledge of WebMethods and its components will be advantageous.

Knowledge of VBA will be advantageous.

Mining automation system experience would be advantageous.

Azure tool set experience would be advantageous

Valid EB/Code 8 Drivers License.

Advanced knowledge of System development;

C#

SQL

PowerBI

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

ASP.NET Web Development

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

