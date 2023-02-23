C# Systems Developer

Feb 23, 2023

Attention! Our client is seeking to employ C# Developers: Intermediate to Senior to join their unique and vibrant team.
Development:

  • Will be exposed to development for new products.
  • Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.
  • Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.
  • Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.
  • Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.
  • Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.
  • (Create and maintain components to Excalibur – this will be an added advantage)

General:

  • Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically
  • Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment, and accuracy
  • Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients

Team player:

  • Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.
  • Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • development
  • testing

