C# Systems Developer

Attention! Our client is seeking to employ C# Developers: Intermediate to Senior to join their unique and vibrant team.

Development:

Will be exposed to development for new products.

Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.

Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.

Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.

Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.

Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.

(Create and maintain components to Excalibur – this will be an added advantage)

General:

Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically

Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment, and accuracy

Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients

Team player:

Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.

Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible

Desired Skills:

C#

development

testing

