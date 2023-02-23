C# Systems Developer

Attention! Our client is seeking to employ C# Developers: Intermediate to Senior to join their unique and vibrant team.
Development:
- Will be exposed to development for new products.
- Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.
- Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.
- Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.
- Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.
- Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.
- (Create and maintain components to Excalibur – this will be an added advantage)
General:
- Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically
- Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment, and accuracy
- Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients
Team player:
- Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.
- Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible
Desired Skills:
- C#
- development
- testing