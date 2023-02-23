Cisco Network Specialist (CCNA / CCNP) (TB-2099 & 2100) – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 23, 2023

  • Take full ownership of development and operation of the MS Mail Exchange infrastructure.

  • Closely work with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and high-secure infrastructure.

  • Design, support, maintain and implement innovation into the Mail Exchange backbone infrastructure. This includes, Antivirus, AntiSpam, Routing, Security (Secure-Gateway) and mail self-service solutions.

  • Handle infrastructure changes and capacity management.

  • Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server, and Hardware.

  • Always deliver a state-of-the-art infrastructure.

  • Have a close alignment with our business partners to understand their needs and to fulfil their requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g., computer science, engineering, sciences) or a comparable qualification.

  • Cisco Certification (CCNA / CCNP).

  • 3+ years working experience.

  • Strong analytical thinking, both in the technical and in the product domain.

Technical skills & experience required:

  • Technical experience with MS Exchange infrastructure.

  • Technical experience in concepts and standards for Mail routing, Antispam, Antivirus, Anti Malware, Encryption standard DKIM/DMARC/SPF.

  • Strong team and communication skills (with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users).

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • Agile.

Advantageous skills:

  • Mail Antispam (Cisco)

  • Antimalware (Cisco)

  • Secure Gateway configuration (Totemo)

  • Hybrid Cloud Exchange (Microsoft)

  • Office 365 (Microsoft)

  • Knowledge in provider steering

  • Knowledge in operation

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • Network Engineer
  • Network Specialist

