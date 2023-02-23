Cisco Network Specialist (CCNA / CCNP) (TB-2099 & 2100)

- Take full ownership of development and operation of the MS Mail Exchange infrastructure.
- Closely work with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and high-secure infrastructure.
- Design, support, maintain and implement innovation into the Mail Exchange backbone infrastructure. This includes, Antivirus, AntiSpam, Routing, Security (Secure-Gateway) and mail self-service solutions.
- Handle infrastructure changes and capacity management.
- Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server, and Hardware.
- Always deliver a state-of-the-art infrastructure.
- Have a close alignment with our business partners to understand their needs and to fulfil their requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
- A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g., computer science, engineering, sciences) or a comparable qualification.
- Cisco Certification (CCNA / CCNP).
- 3+ years working experience.
- Strong analytical thinking, both in the technical and in the product domain.
Technical skills & experience required:
- Technical experience with MS Exchange infrastructure.
- Technical experience in concepts and standards for Mail routing, Antispam, Antivirus, Anti Malware, Encryption standard DKIM/DMARC/SPF.
- Strong team and communication skills (with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users).
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Agile.
Advantageous skills:
- Mail Antispam (Cisco)
- Antimalware (Cisco)
- Secure Gateway configuration (Totemo)
- Hybrid Cloud Exchange (Microsoft)
- Office 365 (Microsoft)
- Knowledge in provider steering
- Knowledge in operation
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Network Engineer
- Network Specialist