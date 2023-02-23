Cobol Developers (IMS) at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Background and experience

•5+ years Cobol development experience

•5+ years IMS specific experience

•Design, develop, and configure code for new programs

Must have

•Experience in analysis, design and coding

•Proven track record of supporting Test environments

Advantageous

•Banking sector experience preferred

•Understanding of Banking business models

Lacking so far

•Technical Cobol expertise (IKM)

Culture and fit

•Fast paced project environment focused on delivery

Desired Skills:

COBOL

IMS

Cobol Developers (IMS)

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

