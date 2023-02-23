Core Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Client, Is looking for a Core Network Engineer, to design, install, administer, and maintain core network telecoms nodes to ensure coverage and access for customers and business critical systems. Oversees moderately to very complex routing and switching topologies. A Core Network Engineer must attend to network outages and makes modifications to existing configurations and topologies as and when needed.

Area: Preferentially Gp, Also Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Durban

Qualifications

Essential qualifications

Diploma or higher certificate beneficial IT qualification/any similar qualification

CISCO certification CCNP (R&S or SP) or higher. Security skill is an advantage

MtCNA or MTCRE – Mikrotik certification an advantage

Desirable qualifications

Advanced knowledge of Network topology, Network Design, Application Layer, and routing protocols, with emphases on BGP and OSPF

Understanding of MPLS and VRF essential

Should have knowledge of any of the scripting languages like python or bash etc

Telecoms Service provider knowledge and experience relating to this field.

Any server administration knowledge beneficial

Experience with Linux environment and using Linux desktop and server environments is an advantage.

Experience with Mikrotik RouterOS Able to do installation, configuration, and maintenance.

Knowledge of Iris NMS and Radius protocols is an advantage

Understanding of Hardware troubleshooting

Basic Knowledge of Database and SQL queries

Good fault-finding and troubleshooting skills on carrier grade routing, switching, and security

A willingness to learn and apply any new technical skills as and when required by the business.

Minimum Experience

Needs 3 to 5 years + knowledge and experience working within telecommunications industry.

Needs to have extensive knowledge of company systems, processes, and policies.

A strong academic background and qualifications

Excellent technical understanding

An aptitude for mathematics and statistics

Highly developed IT skills

Strong written and spoken communication skills

Practical technical and research skills

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Duties And responsibilities:

Ensure the daily stable operation of the Core network including, Routing and Switching, Access control, Device health monitoring, IGP and EGP health monitoring, Backbone and inter core link capacity monitoring.

Ensuring circuits are designed to standard (resiliency/redundancy, latency, etc.) and Implement industry best practises for MPLS/IP configurations.

Working with various data centres, vendors, internal teams, and partners to troubleshoot connectivity and provide clean handoff for activation.

Testing, troubleshooting, and acceptance of all cross connects and telecommunication circuits.

Identify trends and proactively recommend hardware and fibre augments.

Providing support for new site builds, moves, and expansions; plan large scale circuit migrations with data centre providers, vendors, and partners.

Communicating with Technical Infrastructure Delivery, Business Operations, Logistics, and Network Engineering teams to streamline work of the various stakeholders.

Working with data centre vendors and telecommunication providers to ensure reliable and functional connectivity per company standards.

Reducing potential risks to upcoming projects timelines, by identifying issues and providing solutions.

Managing vendor for on time delivery of services, escalate issues to account teams as appropriate and manage expectations of customers both internal and external on a periodic basis.

Conducting regularly scheduled audits of all connectivity to ensure accurate inventory. This includes device inventories for routers and switches, examining device logs for security breaches, anomalies in software or hardware that could cause potential unscheduled downtime.

Manage routing and switching activity as and when need on the company’s core infrastructure.

Manage IPAM while monitoring traffic through relevant systems, to provide traffic analysis and address future expansion requirements. Understanding of monitoring tools like SNMP and NetFlow crucial.

Engage and meet with upstream service providers to resolve all issues experienced on Last-mile Access Circuits, and on Core National Long Distance links.

Test remotely with on sight technicians, CPE technicians, carriers, all customers, and peering partners.

Help in designing and implementation of L2 VLANs and bridge domains for the new customers and peering partners, as and when needed.

Provide usage reports and trends on core backbone links for SLA uptime and future capacity planning.

Manage Firewall configuration and network security policies.

Manage Quality of Service on provider and provider edge circuits.

Desired Skills:

telecommunications

Last Mile Technologies

data centre

