CXP Developer

12 Month Contract

With Top Tier client who are the leaders in their field of expertise.

Due to the pressurised nature of the role, a robust and organised approach to the work is needed to produce the

best solutions.

You thrive on new challenges and are never intimidated by something unfamiliar to them. You are passionate about your work and gain genuine enjoyment from seeing projects/initiatives through, from start to finish.

Working hours may not always fall into the regular nine to five patterns, so a willingness to be flexible in order to meet expectations and deliverables will be required.

Experience & Qualification:



More than 10 Years’ experience in source code development.

Banking or Financial sector, and product experience.

Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.

Skills & Experience:



> 10 years of software development experience.

Proficient in C#.Net.

Javascript experience with newer JS frameworks like Angular.

Experience with newer JavaScript features like the ES6 functionality.

Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).

Experience in service-oriented architecture.

Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC and design patterns.

Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.

Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).

Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality

Responsibilities:

Staying up to date with new technology.

Teaching other developers how to incorporate new trends.

Generating ideas with team members and offering insightful solutions.

Selling ideas with confidence.

Middleware development for websites and apps.

Knows how to estimate accurately and meet tight deadlines with a cool head.

Attending meetings and briefings with clients and peers.

Coding and code reviews.

Delegating tasks to appropriate team members and successfully managing initiatives at all stages – knows when and how to help others.

Taking responsibility for all development work and ownership of thorough quality control.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent maintainable coding and digital development abilities.

The confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

A clear and genuine interest in technological trends.

The ability to prioritise, negotiate and meet deadlines and think strategically.

A passionate approach to work with a desire to push boundaries.

Knows how to anticipate failures and handle escalations.

Knows how to empathise with the user’s requirements.

Knows how to be consistent as opposed to sporadic brilliance.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

JS Frameworks

Angular

React

React Native

C#.Net

ES6

