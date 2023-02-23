Data Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 23, 2023

Data Analyst
My client is looking for a Data Analyst to join their Data Team in Centurion.

– Must have completed BSc (Statistics, Mathematics or Computer Science) with MCSE certification – MCSE Data Management and Analytics or MCSE Business Intelligence.
– Minimum 5 years experience
– Experience using Python & R. & SQL database design
– Solid experience in all Microsoft products – SQL, SSMS, Visual Studio, SSIS, VS code, Azure
– Understand the concepts, principles, and implementation of data modelling, design, governance, and data management
– Skilled at gathering, cleaning, enriching, and transforming data into the desired format to incorporate better decision-making

NB – effective communication with external clients and internal stakeholders is crucial

Desired Skills:

  • python
  • R
  • SQL
  • MS Azure
  • Visual Studio
  • SSMS

