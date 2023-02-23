Data Architect (Client Value Add) (CH891)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Architect for their Value Added services (Client Value) stream.
Purpose Statement
- To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
- To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.
Experience
Minimum:
- 4+ years proven experience within management information systems, implementation and design using existing data patterns
- 4+ years experience in system analysis and creating new data patterns
- The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture
- Experience in data architecture, analysis, integration design and modelling
- Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration
Qualifications
Minimum:
- Grade 12 – National Certification
- Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Ideal:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Management Information Systems
- Certification in Data Management (DAMA)
- Certification in Data Management Book of Knowledge (DMBOK2)
Knowledge
Minimum:Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle
- Data Architecture, Data integration design and data modelling
- Dimensional modelling
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Data development process
- Financial systems and procedures
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Data Standards and governance
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Communications Skills
General:
- Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- AWS
- Data Engineering
- Data Modeling
- Data Warehousing
- Dimensional Modelling
- Software