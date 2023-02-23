Data Engineer at SQ1 RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

A fast growing data and analytics platform is looking for a driven and ambitious Data Engineer to join their team. The successful person will have hosted a cloud based app that generated databases and reports. 3 -5 years experience in SQL, DBA is required. The right person will have a can-do attitude and be able to fit in a growing business where delivery is key to growth. Interested and have the right experience, please apply here
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Data engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A fast growing data analysis business