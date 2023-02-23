Data Engineer – Eastern Cape

Join one of the leaders in the Automotive industry Today!
Our Client is looking for talented Senior Data Engineer with strong expertise with Azure to join their growing team.
What we require from you:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
- Working Experience with Kafka and Azure
- Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept.
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
Lets get thos Applications across!
Desired Skills:
- kafka
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma