Developer: Bancs

Purpose:
To be responsible for Java development within the Bancs Core Banking platform used at the Bank and growing the engineering teams technology stack.
- Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environment
- Obtain knowledge of the BANCS banking system and platform integration
- Receipt and interpretation of technical specifications
- Apply technical specification to gain technical knowledge of the BANCS system
- Ensure detailed understanding of the technical specification before initiating development
- Develop performance efficient enhancements for Back-End system from provided detailed technical specifications.
- Use simplistic and effective Java code
- Understand the impact of code changes to assist the Business Analyst with the test plan
- Fix minor bugs for the Back-End system in the Production environment related to Java platform initiatives
- Conduct investigations based on requests
- Provide feedback to after investigation to:
- The person who requested the investigation (requestor)
- Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst
- Perform unit and integration testing on new developments
- Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
- Provide implementation instructions for new development
Qualification:
- Matric
- Information Technology, Computer Science or similiar degree
Minimum Knowledge:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate
Experience:
Minimum:
- At least 5 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment
Experience in the following development languages:
- Java Script Frameworks
- XML
- HTML
- CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
Ideal experience:
- Banking and Finance experience
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Software Development