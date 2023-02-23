DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required2+ Years’ experience in IT
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
- Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
- Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
- Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)
- Experience with version control
- Experience with minimum 1 development language
- Experience with minimum 1 scripting language
- Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle
Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma