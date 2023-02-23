DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required2+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)

Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)

Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process

Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)

Experience with version control

Experience with minimum 1 development language

Experience with minimum 1 scripting language

Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

