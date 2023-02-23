DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT – Eastern Cape

Feb 23, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required2+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
  • Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
  • Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
  • Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)
  • Experience with version control
  • Experience with minimum 1 development language
  • Experience with minimum 1 scripting language
  • Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

