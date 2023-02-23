DevOps Engineer at Sabenza IT

Feb 23, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required2+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
  • Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
  • Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
  • Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)
  • Experience with version control
  • Experience with minimum 1 development language
  • Experience with minimum 1 scripting language
  • Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

