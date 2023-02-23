DevOps Engineer – Remote (hybrid)

Job Description
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our IT4SC DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.
Qualification and Experience
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.
- 2+ years’ experience in IT
- At least 6 months participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme
The Job Requirements
Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
- Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
- Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
- Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
- Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)
- Experience with version control
- Experience with minimum 1 development language
- Experience with minimum 1 scripting language
- Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle
Not essential but would be viable
- Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools
- Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,
- Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.
- Knowledge in public cloud networking
- Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)
- Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS,PaaS
- Experience with agile methodologies
- Public cloud deployment models
- Experience with Linux OS
Desired Skills:
- Azure Databricks
- DevOps
- Docker
- GitHub
- GitLab
- Jenkins
- Linux