DevOps Engineer – Remote (hybrid)

Job Description

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our IT4SC DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.

2+ years’ experience in IT

At least 6 months participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme

The Job Requirements

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)

Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)

Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process

Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)

Experience with version control

Experience with minimum 1 development language

Experience with minimum 1 scripting language

Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Not essential but would be viable

Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools

Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,

Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.

Knowledge in public cloud networking

Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)

Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS,PaaS

Experience with agile methodologies

Public cloud deployment models

Experience with Linux OS

Desired Skills:

Azure Databricks

DevOps

Docker

GitHub

GitLab

Jenkins

Linux

