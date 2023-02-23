DevOps Engineer – Remote (hybrid)

Feb 23, 2023

Job Description

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our IT4SC DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.
  • 2+ years’ experience in IT
  • At least 6 months participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme

The Job Requirements

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

  • Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
  • Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
  • Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
  • Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/Github/Azure Devops Repo)
  • Experience with version control
  • Experience with minimum 1 development language
  • Experience with minimum 1 scripting language
  • Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Not essential but would be viable

  • Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools
  • Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,
  • Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.
  • Knowledge in public cloud networking
  • Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)
  • Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS,PaaS
  • Experience with agile methodologies
  • Public cloud deployment models
  • Experience with Linux OS

Desired Skills:

  • Azure Databricks
  • DevOps
  • Docker
  • GitHub
  • GitLab
  • Jenkins
  • Linux

