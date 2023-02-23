Digital Full Stack Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 23, 2023

We are looking to hire a Digital Full Stack Developer with a minimum of 3 years of experience in DevOps Security.

  • Azure / AWS

  • Docker and Kubernetes

  • Terraform

  • Building and modifying CI/CD pipelines

  • Implementing and configuring Security Tooling – e.g., Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).

Qualifications Required

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Candidates must be proficient in building and modifying CI/CD pipelines, implementing and configuring security tooling – e.g. Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).

  • Ensure successful implementation and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)

  • Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left

  • Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment

  • Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilising a triad of people, processes, and technology

  • Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security

  • Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards

  • Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible

Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base

6 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *