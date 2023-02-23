Digital Full Stack Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to hire a Digital Full Stack Developer with a minimum of 3 years of experience in DevOps Security.

Azure / AWS

Docker and Kubernetes

Terraform

Building and modifying CI/CD pipelines

Implementing and configuring Security Tooling – e.g., Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).

Qualifications Required

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Candidates must be proficient in building and modifying CI/CD pipelines, implementing and configuring security tooling – e.g. Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).

Ensure successful implementation and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)

Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left

Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment

Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilising a triad of people, processes, and technology

Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security

Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards

Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible

Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base

6 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position