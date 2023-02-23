Digital Full Stack Developer (Hybrid)

We are looking to hire a Digital Full Stack Developer with a minimum of 3 years of experience in DevOps Security.
- Azure / AWS
- Docker and Kubernetes
- Terraform
- Building and modifying CI/CD pipelines
- Implementing and configuring Security Tooling – e.g., Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).
Qualifications Required
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
Candidates must be proficient in building and modifying CI/CD pipelines, implementing and configuring security tooling – e.g. Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).
- Ensure successful implementation and embedment of effective DevSecOps solutions (i.e. SAST, DAST, CWPP, SCA, etc.)
- Assist the Engineering and Development teams to build effective and secured CI/CD pipelines, assisting in the configuration and maintenance of the pipelines – shifting security left
- Ensure that capabilities are deployed through a CI/CD pipelines with security requirements adhered to prior to deployment
- Communicate application security features to the engineering and development teams utilising a triad of people, processes, and technology
- Advise engineering teams to consider patterns in software security development and best practice, provide recommendations on approach and automation related to security
- Ensure compliance with Security and Operational risk standards
- Work with the Cloud team in the engineering of solutions on AWS Cloud using Infrastructure As Code methods such as Terraform and Ansible
Proactively monitor and fix vulnerabilities while building a “knowledge base
6 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML