Full Stack Developer

Feb 23, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer to join their fast growing team.

Experience:
Minimum

  • C# or VB.Net
  • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc).
  • 4 years’+ proven solid development experience.
  • Full Stack Development with a focus on the Back End.

Ideal

  • [URL Removed]
  • XML
  • .Net
  • WPF
  • XAML
  • WCF
  • ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
  • Powershell
  • Web Services
  • Windows Services
  • Windows Forms Applications

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Desired Skills:

  • Full stack
  • C#
  • #javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *