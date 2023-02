Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team in Pretoria East.

Started in 1990, our client provides Legal Software and Veterinary Practice Management Software.

If You Have



3-6 years’ experience (mid to senior level)

Have full stack knowledge

English and Afrikaans speaking advantageous

We Would Love To See Your CV

Desired Skills:

full stack developer

it developer

intermediate developer

senior software developer

