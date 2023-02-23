HR System Business Analyst at Dawning Truth – Gauteng Vereeniging

HR System Business Analyst

Top Manufacturing firm seeks HR System Business Analyst.

To interface between the business and technical teams to ensure that the new HR system is customised and integrated to meet the needs of the manufacturing company.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all

2 years HR Systems Business Analysis

2 years Strong understanding of HR processes and systems

2 years Excellent communication and collaboration skills

2 years Experience working in a manufacturing environment

Results Orientated

Take Accountability Person

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Work with internal stakeholders to understand HR processes and requirements for the new system

Interface between the business and technical teams to ensure that system specifications are understood and implemented

Develop and run reports using the system to analyze HR data and metrics – SQL Based

Provide training and support to end-users of the system

2nd Level support of technical issues

Key Job Deliverables:

Customized and integrated HR system that meets the specific needs of the manufacturing company

Analytical reports that provide valuable insights into HR data and metrics

End-user training materials and support that enable effective use of the new system

Qualifications & Background work experience:

Diploma in Information Systems or Human Resources or equivalent

Analyzing HR systems and processes

Proven track record of successful collaboration with technical and business teams

Experience implementing HR systems

Strong data analysis skills and experience working with HR data

Advantageous: Specific experience working with HR Manage by People Resolutions

Personality Summary:

High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

High Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Industry leader

You can make your mark here

Reports to: HR Exec

Location: Vereeniging

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R450K to R500K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j802

Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Common questions (Please Read)

Is the role current?

Yes How do I apply for the job?

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We don’t take faxes or walk ins. How do I know if you got my CV?

We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.

If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically) I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?

Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us. I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Do you offer internships?

No. I want to try and circumvent your process?

Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.

We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.

