Industrial Systems Developer at GG Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A leading independent power producer operating and developing power projects in SA & Africa is looking for a Systems Development Specialist to assist the Systems Engineer and the Senior Supply Chain Specialist in developing and embedding key elements of their operation.

Key Responsibilities

1. Support the implementation and improvement of the company Enterprise Resource Planner (ERP) based on ISO 55000, and as applied to a portfolio of renewable power plants.

2. Support with developing and embedding business processes and procedures within the organisation, specifically related to management of change, maintenance plan development, maintenance planning and scheduling, work order management, materials management, stock takes, spares procurement and risk management.

3. Support the coordination and analysis of the monthly Asset Management Scorecard for all operational sites.

4. Conduct training on an ad hoc basis for site teams on all processes associated with Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and Supply Chain within the ERP.

5. Work closely with the ERP Service Centre to manage site-based cases relating to the ERP for O&M and Supply Chain related queries.

6. Support the development and implementation of advanced reporting, to support decision-making, through synthesising financial, technical, maintenance and performance data.

7. Support the management of stock-take processes across all sites, ensuring stock-takes are conducted correctly and timeously.

8. ERP Master data management and upkeep, including inventory, supplier, MRP, equipment tree and maintenance plan data.

9. Participate in regular audits on the sites to ensure all standards are met and processes are followed correctly regarding O&M and Supply Chain activities.

10. Perform other activities in line with the role as requested by the line manager and other department heads.

Skills and Competencies

1. Understanding of Industrial Engineering tools such as 5S and focused improvement methodologies.

2. Excellent ability to troubleshoot and analyse data.

3. Good attention to detail.

4. Extensive experience with the use of process charts.

5. Very good verbal communication and listening skills, including being able to communicate appropriately with all levels of personnel.

6. Very good written communication, including clear, concise e-mail communication and report writing.

7. Able to handle multiple projects and prioritise work.

8. Good team player; able to work collaboratively with others.

9. Able to work independently and effectively under limited supervision.

10. Committed to continuous training and learning.

Experience, Knowledge and Qualifications

A minimum National Diploma in Industrial or Electrical Engineering. A BTech or Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial or Electrical Engineering is advantageous. Minimum of 3 years’ working experience in developing and implementing business systems and processes, especially those related to management of change, risk management and asset management. Working knowledge or experience with implementing/use of CMMS/ERP systems to support business processes. Code 8 driver’s license or similar is required. Strong command of SQL and SQL server, Python, Database tools would be an advantage. Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Outlook, Word, Excel PowerPoint and Project. Prior work experience in an industrial, or power generation environment, particularly solar photovoltaic or wind energy, would be a strong advantage. Prior work experiences in processes such as asset care plan development, building equipment trees, inventory counts, materials resource planning and equipment identification and verification, would be a strong advantage. Knowledge of ISO55000 or PAS55 experience would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Industrial Engineer

Systems Engineer

Industrial Systems Engineer

Power generation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Target Annual Bonus for these roles are at 20% of annual base salary – paid in April each year, based on performance in the previous year. The benefits are:

– 50% Medical Aid cover for employee, souse/partner and up to 2 children under the age of 21 on any Discovery Plan except the Executive Plan

– Full Gap or Vitality cover for the employee and immediate family

– 7.5% company contribution to a retirement annuity, through Allan Gray. Employee may add to this if they want to.

– Full group risk cover (life, disability, funeral)

– 25 days’ annual leave

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual bonus

Retirement Annuity

Group Risk LIfe cover

Funeral benefit

Gap Cover

