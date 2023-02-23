Intermediate Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An exciting B2B tech company working with some of South Africa’s biggest household names is looking to hire an Intermediate Java Developer with 3 years’ experience in software development, a degree (any degree really), as we need your proven analytical skills here with the ability to work in high stakes and highly complex environments, and Be strong with Java.

REQUIREMENTS:

(Non-negotiable)

3 years’ experience in software development.

Be strong with Java. Our backend systems are built on this. They are high performance systems that really require you to know what you’re doing in Java.

A university degree (Any degree)

Increase your odds by having:

Full stack experience.

SaaS development experience.

Payments experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Java

Developer

