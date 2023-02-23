Intermediate Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a dynamic NPO providing sustainable solutions to urban communities, needs to employ an Intermediate Python Developer on a 1-year fixed term contract, who will assist with the expansion of the server-side development capacity. You will need to have at least 3+ years’ experience working with Python and developing on the web, Git version control and code review, be experienced with SQL databases, building APIs, and Modular asset builds for reusability.

DUTIES:

Develop Python-based applications with queuing and database support.

Interact and collaborate with sub-contractors and development partners.

Develop reusable code templates and contribute to a growing central code repository.

Maintain good code version control and collaborative practice.

Connect front-end code assets to server-side processes and modify/maintain accordingly.

Maintain and create applications in Relevant web framework – Python’s Flask and React.

Document and report on timesheets.

Identify and solve current and future problems within applications.

Publishing updates of data stories and dashboards on the portal.

Streamlining of data processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3+ years working with Python & developing on the web, Git version control and code review.

Experienced with SQL databases, building APIs.

Modular asset builds for reusability.

Proven python experience as well as a solid understanding of design patterns and Programming.

A solid understanding of web application development processes, from the layout/user interface to relational database structures.

SQL experience required & PostgreSQL experience highly beneficial.

JQUERY, JSON, REST, Web Services will be an advantage, not compulsory.

Experience with Agile development methodologies

JavaScript and React development experience highly beneficial.

COMMENTS:

