Our client develops software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication and platform independence, and build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI software. With KPI-CHAT they take real-time data collaboration to the next level.
They are looking for a proactive, determined Intermediate Software Developer with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space.
Do you like developing solutions for complex issues and are you able to communicate and rationally implement them?
…then you might be the right person for us.
Which Requirements should you meet?
- A passion for solving problems and providing workable solutions
- Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualise processes and outcomes
- Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging a large codebase
- Outstanding all-round communication skills and ability to work collaboratively
- Open-minded towards foreign culture and working in an international environment.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent
- Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications
- Working knowledge of software development methodologies
- Working knowledge in the following:
- React
- Java
- Javascript / Typescript
- CSS
- Intellij IDE
- Jenkins
- MSSQL & MySQL
- Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)
- WebSocket’s
- Docker
- CI/CD
- Jira
- ANT
