Intermediate Software Developer

Our client develops software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication and platform independence, and build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI software. With KPI-CHAT they take real-time data collaboration to the next level.

They are looking for a proactive, determined Intermediate Software Developer with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space.

Do you like developing solutions for complex issues and are you able to communicate and rationally implement them?

…then you might be the right person for us.

Which Requirements should you meet?

A passion for solving problems and providing workable solutions

Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualise processes and outcomes

Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging a large codebase

Outstanding all-round communication skills and ability to work collaboratively

Open-minded towards foreign culture and working in an international environment.

Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent

Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications

Working knowledge of software development methodologies

Working knowledge in the following:

React



Java



Javascript / Typescript



CSS



Intellij IDE



Jenkins



MSSQL & MySQL



Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)



WebSocket’s



Docker



CI/CD



Jira



ANT

Desired Skills:

react

java

javascript

typescript

css

mssql

mysql

