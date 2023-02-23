Mid-level Business Analyst – Gauteng

Join a bespoke, niche fintech company who are part of a large group who will expose you to a comprehensive BA role with additional dabble of Project Management and Product. Apply now!!

Whats needed : Mid-level Business Analyst

Qualifications: Degree in Industrial Engineering, Engineering, Mathematics, or Business Science

4 – 7 years’ experience in Business Analysis

Critical skills needed:

Increase business knowledge

Action oriented

Leadership

Ability to escalate issues appropriately

Present information for decision making purposes with little to no direction

Increased acumen for planning

Strong time management skills

Ability to multi-task i.e. managing multiple epics

Experience within the Financial services industry

Experience of with Forex products and trading

Experience in Agile Product Development

UML modelling

Industrial Engineering background

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Fintech

Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position