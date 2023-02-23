Mid-level Business Analyst

Feb 23, 2023

Join a bespoke, niche fintech company who are part of a large group who will expose you to a comprehensive BA role with additional dabble of Project Management and Product. Apply now!!
Whats needed : Mid-level Business Analyst

  • Qualifications: Degree in Industrial Engineering, Engineering, Mathematics, or Business Science
  • 4 – 7 years’ experience in Business Analysis

Critical skills needed:

  • Increase business knowledge
  • Action oriented
  • Leadership
  • Ability to escalate issues appropriately
  • Present information for decision making purposes with little to no direction
  • Increased acumen for planning
  • Strong time management skills
  • Ability to multi-task i.e. managing multiple epics

  • Experience within the Financial services industry
  • Experience of with Forex products and trading
  • Experience in Agile Product Development
  • UML modelling

Industrial Engineering background

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Fintech
  • Banking

