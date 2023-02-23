Join a bespoke, niche fintech company who are part of a large group who will expose you to a comprehensive BA role with additional dabble of Project Management and Product. Apply now!!
Whats needed : Mid-level Business Analyst
- Qualifications: Degree in Industrial Engineering, Engineering, Mathematics, or Business Science
- 4 – 7 years’ experience in Business Analysis
Critical skills needed:
- Increase business knowledge
- Action oriented
- Leadership
- Ability to escalate issues appropriately
- Present information for decision making purposes with little to no direction
- Increased acumen for planning
- Strong time management skills
- Ability to multi-task i.e. managing multiple epics
- Experience within the Financial services industry
- Experience of with Forex products and trading
- Experience in Agile Product Development
- UML modelling
Industrial Engineering background
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Fintech
- Banking