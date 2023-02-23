Operational Business Analyst – Gauteng

Feb 23, 2023

We are looking for an Operational Business Analyst to join our team on a remote opportunity.

Qualification required:

  • National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree advantageous.

  • Information Systems qualification

Experience required:

  • 2- 3 years Business analysis experience (must have requirements gathering, documentation, process mapping, testing and reporting skills)

  • Jira Service Desk Experience

Responsibilities:

The operational business analyst role will be responsible for the following –

  • Enhancements to existing processes and systems

  • Establishment of Support and testing processes

  • Working with the support team to propose and drive enhancements

  • Development of new policies, processes and procedures to enhance operations

  • Costing and scoping of initiatives and projects

  • Management of Data – Responsible for periodic data validation and data cleanup exercises. This will include liaising with the dev team and customers.

  • Management of customer reporting – establishing if the current reporting meets the customers needs, documentation of customer reporting requirements, generation and setting up of reports using QuickSight.

  • Periodic attestation exercises

  • Configuration and set-up of systems operational within the business (e.g. JIRA service desk) based in operational needs.

Competencies

  • Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing

  • Critical thinking

  • Root cause analysis and problem solving skills

  • Technical knowledge

  • Business awareness

  • Comfortable interacting with both technical resources on a technical level and customers on a business level

  • Ability to quickly establish good working relationships with customers

Personal attributes

  • Strong customer service ethos

  • Strong communication skills and active listening

  • Strong business writing skills

  • Acceptance of ownership and accountability

  • Patience and understanding

  • Cultural awareness

  • Ability to work well with people

  • Excellent organizational skills

  • Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours

  • A logical mind

  • Enthusiasm for continual learning

  • Motivated and self-driven

Work environment:

  • Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *