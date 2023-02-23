We are looking for an Operational Business Analyst to join our team on a remote opportunity.
Qualification required:
- National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree advantageous.
- Information Systems qualification
Experience required:
- 2- 3 years Business analysis experience (must have requirements gathering, documentation, process mapping, testing and reporting skills)
- Jira Service Desk Experience
Responsibilities:
The operational business analyst role will be responsible for the following –
- Enhancements to existing processes and systems
- Establishment of Support and testing processes
- Working with the support team to propose and drive enhancements
- Development of new policies, processes and procedures to enhance operations
- Costing and scoping of initiatives and projects
- Management of Data – Responsible for periodic data validation and data cleanup exercises. This will include liaising with the dev team and customers.
- Management of customer reporting – establishing if the current reporting meets the customers needs, documentation of customer reporting requirements, generation and setting up of reports using QuickSight.
- Periodic attestation exercises
- Configuration and set-up of systems operational within the business (e.g. JIRA service desk) based in operational needs.
Competencies
- Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing
- Critical thinking
- Root cause analysis and problem solving skills
- Technical knowledge
- Business awareness
- Comfortable interacting with both technical resources on a technical level and customers on a business level
- Ability to quickly establish good working relationships with customers
Personal attributes
- Strong customer service ethos
- Strong communication skills and active listening
- Strong business writing skills
- Acceptance of ownership and accountability
- Patience and understanding
- Cultural awareness
- Ability to work well with people
- Excellent organizational skills
- Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours
- A logical mind
- Enthusiasm for continual learning
- Motivated and self-driven
Work environment:
- Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML