Payments Systems Analyst – JHB – perm or contract – HYDRID – R1000k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications, you will be based in a progressive environment that is highly collaborative, relaxed and offers more remote time than ever before!

As a Systems Analyst you will be responsible to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. The systems analysis and design efforts will extend to both existing and/or new systems and databases.

Requirements:

Solid understanding of cross border Balance of Payments reporting (Financial Surveillance), exchange controls and similar cross border payments controls

Experience with integration technologies or functionalities that interfaced with the SARB / Finsurv

Experience in cross border payments / Forex beneficial

Degree or Diploma and/or CBAP Certification

7 to 10 years relevant systems analysis experience, as enumerated above.

4 to 5 years Payments and Forex industry domain experience

Strong working knowledge of Use Cases and UML.

Exposure to the system or applications being developed would be an added advantage.

All elements that make up the Forex IT infrastructure.

Development and Production Incident Management.

Scope Change Management.

Reference Number for this position is GZ56643 which is a Perm position (or long term contract) based in Johannesburg offering a salary of R1000k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

