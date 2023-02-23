Payments Systems Analyst – JHB – perm or contract – HYDRID – R1000k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 23, 2023

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications, you will be based in a progressive environment that is highly collaborative, relaxed and offers more remote time than ever before!

As a Systems Analyst you will be responsible to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. The systems analysis and design efforts will extend to both existing and/or new systems and databases.

Requirements:

  • Solid understanding of cross border Balance of Payments reporting (Financial Surveillance), exchange controls and similar cross border payments controls
  • Experience with integration technologies or functionalities that interfaced with the SARB / Finsurv
  • Experience in cross border payments / Forex beneficial
  • Degree or Diploma and/or CBAP Certification
  • 7 to 10 years relevant systems analysis experience, as enumerated above.
  • 4 to 5 years Payments and Forex industry domain experience
  • Strong working knowledge of Use Cases and UML.
  • Exposure to the system or applications being developed would be an added advantage.
  • All elements that make up the Forex IT infrastructure.
  • Development and Production Incident Management.
  • Scope Change Management.

Reference Number for this position is GZ56643 which is a Perm position (or long term contract) based in Johannesburg offering a salary of R1000k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Forex IT
  • Management
  • Finance

