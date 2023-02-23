Payments Systems Analyst – JHB – perm or contract – HYDRID – R1000k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications, you will be based in a progressive environment that is highly collaborative, relaxed and offers more remote time than ever before!
As a Systems Analyst you will be responsible to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. The systems analysis and design efforts will extend to both existing and/or new systems and databases.
Requirements:
- Solid understanding of cross border Balance of Payments reporting (Financial Surveillance), exchange controls and similar cross border payments controls
- Experience with integration technologies or functionalities that interfaced with the SARB / Finsurv
- Experience in cross border payments / Forex beneficial
- Degree or Diploma and/or CBAP Certification
- 7 to 10 years relevant systems analysis experience, as enumerated above.
- 4 to 5 years Payments and Forex industry domain experience
- Strong working knowledge of Use Cases and UML.
- Exposure to the system or applications being developed would be an added advantage.
- All elements that make up the Forex IT infrastructure.
- Development and Production Incident Management.
- Scope Change Management.
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Forex IT
- Management
- Finance