Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

If you are delivery focused with a customer-first attitude and are committed to building long-term, trusted relationships with customers and team members, then this Project Manager role will be perfect for you!

You will work closely with customers (large banks and retailers) and across the sales team and engineering team to drive delivery of projects and will manage timelines, budget and scope and ensure customer expectations are managed and met. You must have a relevant degree, at least 5+ years’ experience as a project manager or delivery manager on software projects, and at least some of which is in a formal or corporate environment.

DUTIES:

Co-ordinate full lifecycle software and customer implementation projects.

Ensure that projects are delivered on time, within scope, within budget and of good quality.

Build strong relationships with customers and third-party providers as well as internally with sales, engineering, product and tech ops teams.

Guide the team to ensure the delivery plan is met.

Facilitate and run project meetings such as status updates and retrospectives.

Maintain and improve project process.

Be a customer advocate within the Company.

Grow your industry knowledge.

Contribute to the on-going growth and success of the Company.

REQUIREMENTS:

(non-negotiables):

Relevant degree

5+ years’ experience as a project manager or delivery manager on software projects, at least some of which is in a formal or corporate environment.

Background in tech/information technology industry.

A track record of successful delivery working across multiple teams, on multiple products in a fast paced, market driven environment.

Increase your odds by having:

Prince 2, PMP or Agile training will be advantageous.

Financial Services/ Payment /Fintech industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and relationship management skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Project

Manager

Banks

Learn more/Apply for this position