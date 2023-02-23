Project Manager (Software) (Remote) (12-Month Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A proactive and solutions-driven Project Manager (Software) is sought by a rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider to fill a 12-Month Contract role – with a view to renew. You will assume overall project responsibility for a large client implementation. As part of the project, you’ll need to coordinate diverse teams and workstreams – including the Legal, Software Development and Operations teams as you act as the point of contact and management with the client’s own Project team. You will also be directly responsible for the leadership of the project, according to defined project management (PM) standards and client requirements, with end-to-end responsibility for quality, profit/loss and schedule. This is a challenging role where you will be managing the deliverables of multiple teams across different areas of the company. The ideal candidate must be based in Joburg or Pretoria, have a suitable 3-year tertiary qualification, an accredited PM qualification and at least 5 years’ relevant experience including working with large software delivery projects. This role is fully remote; however, the candidate must be available to travel for in-person meetings in Pretoria / Johannesburg occasionally.

DUTIES:

Prepare, update and maintain a project plan against agreed milestones / deliverables.

Define the communication channels / folders / documentation for the sharing of project information and project reporting.

Develop individual comprehensive project plans to be shared with each member of team and track their progress.

Identify critical project tasks and prioritise tasks accordingly.

Cooperate and collaborate with various teams to estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Track and follow up on deadlines.

Monitor project plan progress regularly, make adjustments as needed and identify areas for improvement.

Communicate progress with relevant stakeholders.

Collate and keep track of resource allocation and raise any red flags in regard to resource allocation / team capacity.

Identify any risks to completing project deadlines, the causes, and suggest remedial measures.

Chair and co-ordinate internal weekly Project meetings.

Book and schedule all Project meetings.

Draw up Agendas for Project meetings.

Minute meeting discussions for internal and external meetings, record action points and who needs to complete them.

Distribute meeting minutes to the relevant internal stakeholders.

Communicate and follow up on action points.

Record all requests raised in external meetings, communicating them to the appropriate manager and then following-up on and ensuring final delivery within the agreed timeframes.

Regular check-ins to see how the team is doing.

Weekly internal communications providing updates on the project as a whole.

Define budget and track project costs.

Utilise industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year relevant tertiary qualification.

Accredited Project Management qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years related experience.

Experience with large software delivery projects spanning multiple business units.

Knowledge and experience of Project Management tools.

Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations.

Good business acumen.

ATTRIBUTES:

An excellent communicator.

Good leadership and interpersonal skills.

Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance.

Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Passionate and energetic.

