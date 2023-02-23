React Native Android Developer

12 Month Contract Role

For a top tier company, well known within their industry and market leaders

The Android Developer with be someone that not afraid in pushing mobile technologies to the limits.

Software Engineers to design and build cutting-edge mobile applications and development of the mobile banking App

Actively coach other developers during the code review process.

An exceptional android developer will be fearless but respectful in the pursuit of excellence, continually striving to shape the ways in which Android apps impact the world around us.

The Role:

12 Month Contract Role

For a top tier company, well known within their industry and market leaders

The Android Developer with be someone that not afraid in pushing mobile technologies to the limits.

Software Engineers to design and build cutting-edge mobile applications and development of the mobile banking App

Actively coach other developers during the code review process.

An exceptional android developer will be fearless but respectful in the pursuit of excellence, continually striving to shape the ways in which Android apps impact the world around us.

Qualifications / Experience:

At least 5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.

Developer, business, and product experience.

Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.

Skills and Knowledge:

Proficiency in Java, Kotlin, or C++ and the Android SDK.

Ability to use the Android Studio, including the Android SDK, with ease.

Prior experience as an android developer will be advantageous.

Excellent coding and proofreading skills.

Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.

Understanding of Android design principles and interface guidelines.

Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.

Knowledge relating to publishing on the PlayStore.

Top-notch teamwork and communication skills.

Ability to manage your workload with minimal supervision.

Unwavering curiosity

Responsibility:



Design development and testing of new features in the Discovery Bank applications for Android.

Demonstrated proficiency in Java, Kotlin & C++ and the Android SDK.

Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates

Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define, design, and create new features.

Recognise and resolve bottlenecks.

Help maintain code quality.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

React Native

Android

Java

Kotlin

C++

Android SDK

Playstore

Learn more/Apply for this position