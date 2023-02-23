Salesforce Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a leading digital solutions and technology services company is looking for an experienced Salesforce Business Analyst to join their team.

Minium requirements:

8+ Experience in SalesforceSales and Service Cloud as a business analyst withMultiple Certifications

Ability to understand business requirements and document as is and to be processes

Ability to create detailed user stories and acceptance criteria for all requirements and get business stakeholder sign off

Ability to run workshops with business process owners and application owners to document key business challenges

Ability to translate requirements to test scenarios and test plans

Ability to document functional requirements into a business requirement document

Ability to coordinate the development and testing with the development team

Ability to run tests on development completed to verify quality of development

Ability to create test data for SIT and UAT

Ability to run UAT workshops with business stakeholders

Ability to document defects , change requests as part of SIT and UAT and run through formal approval process

Ability to ensure cutover to production is tested and handed to business stakeholder

Ability to document usage metrics and track adoption

Strong communication skills

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

