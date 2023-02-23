Salesforce Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a leading digital solutions and technology services company is looking for an experienced Salesforce Business Analyst to join their team.
Minium requirements:
- 8+ Experience in SalesforceSales and Service Cloud as a business analyst withMultiple Certifications
- Ability to understand business requirements and document as is and to be processes
- Ability to create detailed user stories and acceptance criteria for all requirements and get business stakeholder sign off
- Ability to run workshops with business process owners and application owners to document key business challenges
- Ability to translate requirements to test scenarios and test plans
- Ability to document functional requirements into a business requirement document
- Ability to coordinate the development and testing with the development team
- Ability to run tests on development completed to verify quality of development
- Ability to create test data for SIT and UAT
- Ability to run UAT workshops with business stakeholders
- Ability to document defects , change requests as part of SIT and UAT and run through formal approval process
- Ability to ensure cutover to production is tested and handed to business stakeholder
- Ability to document usage metrics and track adoption
- Strong communication skills
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.