Salesforce Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 23, 2023

Our client, a leading digital solutions and technology services company is looking for an experienced Salesforce Business Analyst to join their team.

Minium requirements:

  • 8+ Experience in SalesforceSales and Service Cloud as a business analyst withMultiple Certifications
  • Ability to understand business requirements and document as is and to be processes
  • Ability to create detailed user stories and acceptance criteria for all requirements and get business stakeholder sign off
  • Ability to run workshops with business process owners and application owners to document key business challenges
  • Ability to translate requirements to test scenarios and test plans
  • Ability to document functional requirements into a business requirement document
  • Ability to coordinate the development and testing with the development team
  • Ability to run tests on development completed to verify quality of development
  • Ability to create test data for SIT and UAT
  • Ability to run UAT workshops with business stakeholders
  • Ability to document defects , change requests as part of SIT and UAT and run through formal approval process
  • Ability to ensure cutover to production is tested and handed to business stakeholder
  • Ability to document usage metrics and track adoption
  • Strong communication skills

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

