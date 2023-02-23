SAP CO Consultant

We urgently seek a solid SAP CO consultant who has gained experience in the many facets within the SAP CO-PA space.

We seek a specialist in SAP CO-PA, who has documented experience within this specific sub module.

If you are available immediately and ready to jump onto your next great venture, let’s get your application across to our client in Stellenbosch who is within the Alcohol distribution space and you could secure yourself a remote venture for the next 7 months. Don’t wait time make that contact.

Desired Skills:

CO-PA

PROFITABILITY ANALYSIS

