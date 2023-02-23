SAP Systems Analyst: HCM – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a SAP System Analyst to interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
Purpose Statement:
- Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance
- Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
- Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
Experience:
Qualifications (Minimum):
- A relevant qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):
- Certification in ITIL
- A relevant tertiary qualification
Knowledge (Minimum):
Advanced knowledge and understanding of:
- SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisation, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)
- Formal Integration practices
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
- Developing Integrations
Knowledge (Ideal or Preferred):
Skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Problem solving skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- System Analyst
- EC Payroll