Sarcoe, NPA partner to fight corruption

The South Africa Regional Centre of Excellence in Integrity (Sarcoe) and South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding for Sarcoe to design and deliver a pilot training course for up to 15 of the NPA’s investigators and prosecutors.

The training course will deliver training and education accredited by Stellenbosch University to the selected delegates, adding to the NPA’s skills in the counter-corruption field.

Both the NPA and Sarcoe have agreed and recognise that co-operation is to their mutual benefit, and to the benefit of the campaign to defeat corruption in South Africa. The understanding means that Sarcoe will develop a bespoke training programme for the NPA by co-ordinating with the Law Faculty at Stellenbosch University, which will deliver a blend of academic learning and practical training.

This understanding aims to:

* Develop and deliver a pilot training programme for up to fifteen selected lawyers and staff members from the National Prosecuting Authority.

* Enhance the retention of lawyers and other staff members at the NPA.

* Offer similar training to other such prosecutorial authorities across Africa.

* Identify funding opportunities for the delivery of training to overcome budgetary challenges faced by the NPA.

* Not compromise the essential prosecutorial independence and impartiality of the NPA.

Sarcoe co-founder and director Professor Geo Quinot comments: “We are naturally delighted and honoured to have reached this understanding with the NPA to develop and deliver a Training Course that could meet the future challenges that the NPA will face as it continues to tackle corruption in South Africa.”

Prof Quinot adds: “The delivery of the Sarcoe Training Course will demonstrate that developing staff through training and education will provide the NPA skills and knowledge that will enable it to continue its fight against corruption in the future, adding to its already formidable arsenal, and bring to justice those who would seek personal gain through corrupt means.”