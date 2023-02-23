Senior Analyst Developer: Partner Integration (Nod

A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Partner Integration (NodeJS / .NET) to join their fast growing team.
Purpose Statement
To develop and integrate functionality from the Bank’s Partners into their mobile application
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant degree in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Experience
- 7 years’ proven Software Development experience
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
- JavaScript Framework
- NodeJS
- Java
- .Net / Core
- HTML5 / CSS3
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- Restful Services
- Cordova
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communication skills (written and verbal)
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Team player
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
