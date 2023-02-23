Senior Analyst Developer: Partner Integration (Nod – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A well established Commercial Bank in Stellenbosch is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Partner Integration (NodeJS / .NET) to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement

To develop and integrate functionality from the Bank’s Partners into their mobile application

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Experience

7 years’ proven Software Development experience

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

JavaScript Framework

NodeJS

Java

.Net / Core

HTML5 / CSS3

MSSQL

Web Services

Restful Services

Cordova

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communication skills (written and verbal)

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

