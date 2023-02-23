SENIOR C# BACKEND DEVELOPER WITH JIRA AND AZURE – PRETORIA (HYBRID) – UP TO R960K PA – Gauteng Pretoria University & Schools

NEW WORK IN at a rather awesome digital solution provider! The current need is for Senior C# Backend Developer with deep cloud knowledge. This is you chance to join a fast paced, and technically trending environment, adding value and transforming their marketing solutions.

The team is fast-growing with the vision to create innovative software and transform businesses through solid software engineering always looking for new ways to improve their products and services. The time for change is now.

Land this job with the following requirements:

You have 5+ years of professional experience in software development working C#/.NET applications (backend)

Good knowledge of development with Azure Cloud Services

Good knowledge of automated testing on different test levels

You understand software architecture and design

Proven experience with working in an agile software development process (preferably Scrum and SAFe)

Tools: Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, JIRA, Confluence, Git

